BMW is updating the M3 sedan for 2025. The company's most iconic performance car is getting the usual mid-cycle changes, like redesigned headlights and tweaked interior elements. The automaker is also giving the all-wheel drive Competition model an extra 20 horsepower.

The company reconfigured the M3 Competition xDrive’s engine management system to increase the output to 523 hp. Torque output is unchanged at 479 pound-feet, meaning a run to 60 miles per hour takes just as long as it does for the 2024 model—3.4 seconds, according to BMW.

Down the pecking order are the rear-drive 2025 M3 and M3 Competition. BMW didn’t increase output from the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine for these two sedans, which continue to make 473 hp and 503 hp, respectively. All three top out at 155 mph, but buyers can increase that to 180 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox routes power in the Competition models, while BMW offers the standard rear-wheel-drive M3 with a six-speed manual. Six-piston front and single-piston rear calipers provide stopping power, with the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes weighing about 30 pounds less than the standard discs.

Trim 2025 Price (w/ $1,175 dest.) 2024 Price (w/$995 dest.) M3 $77,175 $76,995 M3 Competition $81,375 $81,195 M3 Competition xDrive $86,475 $85,295

On the outside, the 2025 M3 gets new LED headlights and an outlined M3 badge on the trunk lid. The new lights feature the low and high beams in a single module and feature two arrow-shaped LED units for the daytime running lights and turn signals. BMW also has new forged M alloy 825M wheels available with a new bright silver finish.

Inside, drivers get to hold a redesigned, three-spoke flat-bottom M leather steering wheel, which BMW offers in Alcantara. It has revised spokes and a red 12-o’clock center marker. The 2025 M3 comes with BMW’s latest infotainment software, version 8.5, which simplifies the controls for the automatic climate system.

The 2025 M3 sedan will go on sale in July, says BMW. The M3 and M3 Competition carry the same MSRP as the 2024 models, but the automaker has increased the destination charge from $995 to $1,175. As such, the new cars start at $77,175 and $81,375, respectively. The M3 Competition xDrive is $1,000 more expensive than before, starting at $86,475 with the updated destination charge.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Gallery: 2025 BMW M3