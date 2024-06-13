December 2023 was a sad month for muscle car enthusiasts. That's when Chevy built the last Camaro and Dodge built the final Challenger. Ford's pony car is still going strong, and the Blue Oval isn't missing an opportunity to take a jab at its defunct rivals. In a new video for the Mustang GT3 ahead of Le Mans this weekend, we see the race car flanked by its fallen adversaries.

The animation, which looks like A-ha's "Take on Me" music video but with cars, mentions how the Mustang has "forged on" while "others fell by the wayside." The cheeky clip also references past race cars from Dearborn. The 'Stang originally raced at Le Mans back in 1967 and once again in 1997. However, Ford mentions this is the first time the beloved sports car "races with specific intent in the World Endurance Championship circuit."

At the start of the 92nd edition of the famous 24-hour endurance race on Circuit de la Sarthe, the Proton Competition team will field three Mustang GT3s. The #77 car will be raced by Ryan Hardwick, Ben Baker, and Zacharie Robichon. The #88 vehicle will be piloted by Giorgio Roda, Dennis Olsen, and Mikkel O. Pedersen. In the #44 racing machine, Christopher Mies, John Hartshorne, and Ben Tuck will take turns behind the wheel.

This year's Le Mans is scheduled for June 15-16. The Mustang GT3's road-legal counterpart will also be there as Ford will publicly display the GTD at an adjacent fan zone for the model's European debut. The ultimate Mustang with a license plate costs $325,000 in the United States where the preorder process has stopped. The company already has enough orders to keep busy for the entirety of the 2025 and 2026 model years.

Applications for buyers in Europe are about to begin. To draw interest, Ford also intends to showcase the Mustang GTD at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 11-14).