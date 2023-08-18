Ford launched the brand-new Mustang GTD variant yesterday, and the car wears a unique exterior paint. It's called Polymimetic Gray, and Ford Chief Program Engineer for Future Model Year Performance Vehicles Greg Goodall told Motor1.com that Terminator 2: Judgement Day inspired the color.

In the blockbuster 1991 film, the T-1000 was made from polymimetic alloy. That is the liquid metal material that allowed the Terminator to transform into different people and shapes. Ford Group Product Marketing Manager Enthusiast Vehicles Omar Odeh told us the color is exclusive to the Mustang GTD, and "it's supposed to be like a liquid metal." If that color is not your style, Ford will finish the car in any shade you want.

The new Mustang is far more impressive than just its exterior paint. The GTD is a road-legal version of Ford's GT3 race car and could achieve an estimated sub-7-minute Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time. It could be the brand's fastest car ever around the famous track. The car gets its name from the IMSA GTD racing class that the Mustang GT3 races in.

Powering the coupe is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. The Blue Oval hasn't revealed the output, but the automaker is aiming to have over 800 horsepower on tap with a redline of over 7,500 rpm. The beastly engine will pair with a rear-mounted, eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle.

The car has a near 50-50 weight distribution. Ford used carbon fiber for the hood, fenders, roof, and trunk lid to keep weight down. It has a titanium exhaust system, and customers can add an available aerodynamics package with an active rear wing.

Inside, Ford removed the rear seats to save even more weight. The cabin features carbon fiber, Miko suede, and leather with Recaro front seats. Customers can add 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, a rotary dial shifter, and a serial number plate made from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 fighter jet parts.

Things like weight and official output will come later as the car still has a bit of the development process to complete before it's ready for production. The new Mustang will become available in late 2024 or early 2025 with an estimated starting price of $300,000. Multimatic will complete the car's final assembly for Ford.