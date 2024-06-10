To be able to run the 1000 Miglia with Alfa Romeo is a dream come true. That's what awaits Andrea Farina, a journalist at Motor1 Italy who is devoted to the classics, alongside Davide Cironi, who has a passion for sports cars and driving at the limit. The unique crew will take turns at the wheel of car number 405, a spectacular 1900 Super Sprint from 1956.

Below is a summary of the stages with the start and finish times for Andrea and Davide in car number 405, which follows a decidedly different (and less intense) schedule than the pace kept by Andrea in the Giulia Quadrifoglio Anniversario during the 2023 edition of the 1000 Miglia.

You can follow their journey with the full timing and schedule below:

Tuesday, June 11

2:45 PM Departure From Brescia

Bergamo - Novara - Vercelli

10:15 PM Arrival In Turin

Wednesday, June 12

9:15 AM Departure From Turin

Acqui Terme - Faiallo Pass - Genoa - La Spezia - Massa

10:15 PM Arrival In Viareggio

Thursday, June 13

8:30 AM Departure From Viareggio

Lucca - Pontedera - Rosignano Marittimo - Bibbona - Castagneto Carducci - Castiglione della - Pescaia - Marta - Viterbo

10:45 PM Arrival In Rome

Friday, June 14

8:30 AM Departure From Rome

Civita Castellana - Amelia - Orvieto - Solomeo - Passignano sul Trasimeno - Sinalunga - Radda in Chianti - Prato - Futa Pass

11:45 PM Arrival In San Lazzaro di Savena

Saturday, June 15

8:30 AM Departure From Bologna

Ferrara - Bovolone - Villafranca di Verona - Sirmione - Valtensi - Salò

3:45 PM Arrival In Brescia

The Super Sprint... and the Sport Spider

Chauffeured by Milan-based Touring Superleggera, Andrea and Davide are driving an elegant and high-performance 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint. This one belongs to the Stellantis Heritage collection. With its original slogan, a "family car that wins races," Alfa Romeo increased the piston bore on this SS model by two millimeters, bringing the displacement to 1,975 cm3 (from the original 1,884 cm3), and upping its performance to 115 horsepower. It’s punctuated by a five-speed gearbox, not a four-speed as with previous Sprint models.

In addition, Alfa Romeo will participate in the 1000 Miglia 2024 with the race number "309" and a truly crazy car and crew: An Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport Spider, a prestigious prototype signed by Franco Scaglione for the Bertone coachworks. It has 138 hp and weighs just 1,940 pounds. It will be driven by Nicola Larini, a former F1 driver who also won DTM behind the wheel of the legendary Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI in 1993. He will be joined by his friend Luca Ciucci, a fellow passionate racing driver.