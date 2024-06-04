We’ve known since January that Bugatti would launch the Chiron successor sometime this year. The automaker for one-percenters has teased the model over the last few months, dropping hints about its all-new V-16 hybrid powertrain. We’ll finally get the complete rundown when Bugatti reveals the new model on June 20.

The car will have a bespoke design that Bugatti “engineered from the ground up.” It takes inspiration from the Type 57 SC Atlantic, the Type 41 Royale, and the Type 35, emphasizing the brand’s focus on beauty, luxury, and performance.

Bugatti’s new engine is naturally aspirated, unlike the ones in the Veyron and Chiron, which featured quad-turbocharger setups. The new V-16 that replaces the outgoing W-16 is a hybrid that could have three electric motors—two on the front axle and one built into the eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

Rumors suggest the engine’s displacement measures 8.3 liters, which can produce around 1,000 horsepower and possibly rev to 9,500 rpm. The electric motors allegedly increase the combined output to 1,800 hp. It’ll supposedly hit 62 miles per hour in around two seconds, hit 124 mph in less than five, sprint from 0-186 in under 10, and reach an electronically governed top speed of 277. A run from 0-249 mph happens in less than 25 seconds.

While the reveal happens in a few weeks, deliveries aren’t expected to begin until 2026. The Chiron successor will also be more exclusive than past models, with Bugatti rumored to be only building 250 examples of the new car. It built 450 Veyrons and 500 Chirons.