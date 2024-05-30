Like the Veyron before it, the Chiron has spawned more special editions and one-offs than we can count. However, it all ends today because Bugatti has just unveiled the final car. Aptly called L'Ultime, the last hypercar to be named after the Monégasque driver Louis Chiron has been hand-assembled at home in Molsheim.

Based on the Super Sport, the Chiron's epilogue takes after the original car since the livery is inspired by the vehicle exhibited at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. In fact, some images in the gallery published by Bugatti show the source of inspiration for the 500th car. The special livery fades from French Racing Blue to Atlantic Blue. This two-tone look is further embellished with hand-written names of events and places that played an important role in the eight years that have passed since the vehicle's launch.

The last hurrah is adorned with the following texts: Ehra-Lessien (where it hit 304 mph), Paul Ricard (where it was tested), Geneva (where it debuted), and Chantilly (where it was repeatedly showcased). Bugatti also wrote down Château Saint Jean and Cape Canaveral as a nod to where select customers enjoyed the Chiron's top speed.

To drive the point home, "500" has been hand-written on the rear wing's underside as well as on the wheel caps. It's also placed ahead of the rear wheels and has been engraved onto the engine cover of the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W-16 monster. Not that we're surprised, Bugatti didn't miss the opportunity to put the French flag on the side mirrors to reference the Chiron's place of birth.

As to who owns the farewell edition, Bugatti won't say. We reckon it might be someone from the United States judging the orange side markers. Although this is technically the final Chiron-badged car, it's not truly the end of the Chiron era. Bugatti is still making the Mistral roadster (99 units) and the track-only Bolide (40 units), both of which are based on the Chiron.

The company’s all-new car will premiere in June with a naturally aspirated V-16 engine. Yes, a V-16.