Prices are up for the Porsche Cayenne. For 2025, the least expensive model now has a starting MSRP of $86,695. That includes a $1,995 destination charge, which is also up from last year's $1,650 fee. All in, it's a year-over-year increase of $5,845 for the base Cayenne.

The increase is hefty, but it does come with more equipment. Porsche tells us that ambient lighting, a surround-view camera with active parking support, and soft-close doors are now standard across all Cayenne trims. Improvements were also made to the cabin filter.

The sticker shock will be especially brutal for buyers of higher Cayenne trim levels. Some S variants have increased in price by over $6,000, and turbo E-Hybrids cost a whopping $10,445 more. Here's a price breakdown by trim versus 2024, including all destination charges.

Model 2024 Price 2025 Price Increase
Cayenne $80,850 $86,695 $5,845
Cayenne E-Hybrid $93,350 $99,195 $5,845
Cayenne S $97,350 $103,595 $6,245
Cayenne S E-Hybrid $101,750 $107,095 $5,345
Cayenne GTS NA $126,895 NA
Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid $148,550 $158,995 $10,445
Cayenne Coupe $85,950 $91,795 $5,845
Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe $97,350 $103,195 $5,845
Cayenne S Coupe $103,750 $109,995 $6,245
Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe $105,650 $112,395 $6,745
Cayenne GTS Coupe NA $131,495 NA
Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe $153,050 $163,495 $10,445
Cayenne Turbo GT 197,950 $205,795 $7,845

Other changes for 2025 include HD-Matrix LED headlights for the optional Premium Package Plus on all Cayenne and E-Hybrid trims. Turbo E-Hybrid versions get Turnonite on some exterior and interior bits like Porsche badges. And we already talked about the new GTS with its punchy V-8.

Power-wise, the lineup starts with 348 horsepower in the standard Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe. Things escalate quickly from there, jumping to 463 hp for the E-Hybrid, 468 hp in the Cayenne S, and 512 hp under the skin of the S E-Hybrid. The Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe is the power champion at 729 hp, but the most expensive Cayenne is still the Turbo GT... which now costs over $200,000.

Source: Porsche

