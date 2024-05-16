Prices are up for the Porsche Cayenne. For 2025, the least expensive model now has a starting MSRP of $86,695. That includes a $1,995 destination charge, which is also up from last year's $1,650 fee. All in, it's a year-over-year increase of $5,845 for the base Cayenne.

The increase is hefty, but it does come with more equipment. Porsche tells us that ambient lighting, a surround-view camera with active parking support, and soft-close doors are now standard across all Cayenne trims. Improvements were also made to the cabin filter.

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

The sticker shock will be especially brutal for buyers of higher Cayenne trim levels. Some S variants have increased in price by over $6,000, and turbo E-Hybrids cost a whopping $10,445 more. Here's a price breakdown by trim versus 2024, including all destination charges.

Model 2024 Price 2025 Price Increase Cayenne $80,850 $86,695 $5,845 Cayenne E-Hybrid $93,350 $99,195 $5,845 Cayenne S $97,350 $103,595 $6,245 Cayenne S E-Hybrid $101,750 $107,095 $5,345 Cayenne GTS NA $126,895 NA Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid $148,550 $158,995 $10,445 Cayenne Coupe $85,950 $91,795 $5,845 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe $97,350 $103,195 $5,845 Cayenne S Coupe $103,750 $109,995 $6,245 Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe $105,650 $112,395 $6,745 Cayenne GTS Coupe NA $131,495 NA Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe $153,050 $163,495 $10,445 Cayenne Turbo GT 197,950 $205,795 $7,845

Other changes for 2025 include HD-Matrix LED headlights for the optional Premium Package Plus on all Cayenne and E-Hybrid trims. Turbo E-Hybrid versions get Turnonite on some exterior and interior bits like Porsche badges. And we already talked about the new GTS with its punchy V-8.

Power-wise, the lineup starts with 348 horsepower in the standard Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe. Things escalate quickly from there, jumping to 463 hp for the E-Hybrid, 468 hp in the Cayenne S, and 512 hp under the skin of the S E-Hybrid. The Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe is the power champion at 729 hp, but the most expensive Cayenne is still the Turbo GT... which now costs over $200,000.