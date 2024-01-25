The first all-electric Porsche Macan is here. The SUV is available in two trim levels, and you can read all about them in our 2024 Macan debut post. Among the stats you'll see starting prices of $80,450 for the Macan 4 and $106,950 for the Turbo. Porsche already has a Macan configurator up and running, so we jumped in to see just how crazy things can get with optional extras.

Check the right option boxes and you can add up to $56,340 to the Macan Turbo. In all, that places the SUV slightly beyond the $160,700 base price of a Cayman GT4 RS. Such is the price for customization in the world of Porsche. Colored seatbelts are $660, Porsche crests stitched on the headrests are $600, and you can have a rear wiper for $370. That is, unless you choose the $920 thermal/noise-insulated glass. The wiper option isn't compatible with that glass, from what we can tell. There's a notification in the configurator stating some visualizations aren't functioning yet, so your experience may vary.

You can have a Macan Turbo Electric in a selection of vibrant colors as part of the base price. We opted for Copper Ruby Metallic, one of only three colors offered for an extra $2,490. There are several low-cost choices for wheels, too, but we picked the $7,410 22-inch Aeriblades in Carbon Fiber — the most expensive single option for the electric Macan.

There are several custom colors available in the Macan EV's cabin, and plenty of personalization for those who want to go the extra mile. You can get decked-out floor mats, leather pouches for the owner's manual, and, of course, the Sport Chrono package. There are a few variations to choose from on the Macan EV; we picked the $2,090 version with the subsecond clock.

Surprisingly, there aren't many tech options to choose from. The augmented reality head-up display is a good one for $2,520, and if you don't have screen fatigue, the passenger display is $1,570. We suspect most people will want the Burmeister sound system, but at $4,700 it is not a cheap upgrade. And if you've gone this far, you may as well go for the full delivery experience. Whether you choose to take delivery in Atlanta or Los Angeles, add another $1,000 to the price.

Want to build your own Macan EV? Jump into the configurator, have some fun, then share your design with us in the comments.