The Aston Martin DBX will go on sale for 2025 with a thoroughly refreshed interior and other minor updates. The SUV joined the automaker's lineup in 2020, giving it a practical offering that helped grow its sales. Aston is now bringing the model's design in line with its latest offerings while dropping the base model, leaving only the DBX707 variant.

The DB12 and Vantage inspire the DBX's refreshed cabin. A horizontal design line splits the dash, separating the infotainment system from the instrument panel and center console. Unlike other modern luxury vehicles, the DBX retains a ton of buttons and switches that control the HVAC system, steering feel, suspension settings, drive mode, and more.

Gallery: 2025 Aston Martin DBX707

25 Photos

Sitting behind a new steering wheel is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. A 10.25-inch screen with Aston's next-generation infotainment software sits in the center, which features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Aston will offer three trim specs for the updated DBX707: Inspire Sport, Inspire Comfort, and bespoke Q creations. A 14-speaker, 800-watt sound system is standard equipment, although customers can upgrade to a 23-speaker, 1,600-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

The exterior remains mostly unchanged, but there are some noticeable tweaks. The DBX now features door handles that power outward when the SUV is unlocked, and new side mirrors with flush glass.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Aston is also expanding the DBX's color selection with five new shades: Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green. Podium Green will also be available after previously being exclusive to the DBX707 ARM23 Edition.

The brand's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine continues to power the SUV, making the same 697 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox delivers power to the all-wheel-drive system that can send 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. Meanwhile, the electronic dampers and air suspension receive a new calibration to improve handling.

The 707 can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds and reach a 193-mph top speed, says Aston. The 16.5-inch front and 15.4-inch rear carbon ceramic brakes hiding behind the standard 22-inch rims provide stopping power. Twenty-three-inch alloy wheels are also optional.

Aston Martin will start building the new DBX707 in the second quarter of 2024, with deliveries set to begin in Q3. The brand didn't release the SUV's price, but the current 707 starts at $245,085. So we wouldn't be shocked if the sticker crept above the $250,000 mark for this updated version.