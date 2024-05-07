Don't have time to build a race car? Expedite the process by buying this Chevrolet Corvette C5-R GT1. It won’t be any cheaper, but it will get your butt in a dedicated, factory-built race car that’s ready to hit the track right now just in time for racing season.

This example, chassis no. 7 of 11 built, was built in 2002, several years after engineers increased the car’s engine size from 6.0 to 7.0 liters. The car made 610 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque in its expanded form, but this specific one never saw an official factory race. It was built as a spare before being sold to SRT, where it competed in the Belcar, GT FFSA, and FIA GT series.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C5-R GT1

7 Photos

Katech supplied the engines for the Pratt and Miller-built racer, which paired with a six-speed manual, five-speed manual, or six-speed sequential transmission. It was built from 1999 to 2004.

The C5-R won 31 of the 55 races it competed in by 2004, battling for victories in the GT, GTS/GT1, and GTO series. It won iconic races like the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans before being replaced by the CR.6 in 2005.

The Corvette underwent a ground-up restoration commission by Arts and Revs from 2016 to 2019, and the Chevy is ready to race. The listing from the Luxembourg-based Art and Revs did not note the price, so expect it to be expensive.