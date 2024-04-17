The new 2025 Toyota Camry is soon arriving in dealers, and pricing is out now. For the entry-level LE, base price is $29,495 including a $1,095 destination charge. That's a little under $2,000 more than the old base Camry, but now, a hybrid powertrain is standard. In fact, the new Camry LE is $5 cheaper than the old entry Camry Hybrid model.

Here's a complete breakdown by trim, all including the $1,095 destination. All-wheel drive, new for hybrid Camrys, is a $1,525 option on all models.

Model Price LE $29,495 SE $32,220 XLE $34,495 XSE $35,695

Price rises all the way to $42,220 for a fully loaded model, an XSE AWD with the Premium Plus Package and two tone paint. A 2024 Honda Accord has a lower base price of $28,990, but stepping up to an Accord Hybrid costs $33,990. The base 2024 Hyundai Sonata costs $28,650, but again, it costs more to go hybrid, $31,950. So the Camry seems very competitive.

And while the Camry is more expensive overall, the fact that it costs about the same as its hybrid predecessor while offering similar fuel economy and more power makes it feel like a fair trade-off. It uses the latest generation of Toyota's famous hybrid system, like the new Prius, but with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder instead of a 2.0-liter. The new Camry also gets much-improved styling and all of Toyota's latest driver-assist tech, too.

Check back tomorrow for our first-drive review of the new Camry.