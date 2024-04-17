Mercedes-AMG unveiled the new C63 in September 2022, but it's only now the electrified sports sedan finally has a price tag in the United States. The car starts at $85,050 after factoring in the mandatory $1,150 destination and delivery charge. Upgrade to the Pinnacle trim with extra technology and you’ll be paying $87,100. The long overdue model will be at dealers later this spring.

How does it stack up against the competition? Its main adversary is the BMW M3, which retails from $76,995. Many enthusiasts will likely prefer Bavaria's C63 fighter for its bigger inline-six engine (without a plug-in hybrid setup), the rear-wheel-drive layout, and a six-speed manual transmission. The more powerful automatic-only M3 Competition is still cheaper, at $81,195.

As for the two-pedal M3 Competition xDrive, it costs just about the same as the AMG C63, at $85,295. The limited-run M3 CS launched last year is gone, but when the special edition was available, BMW charged a steep $119,695.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance: First Drive

63 Photos

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio would normally be a direct rival, but the Italian sports sedan is sadly being retired from the US. If you hurry, the final orders will be taken by the end of this month, with production scheduled to end in June. The RWD-only V-6 model can be yours for $83,465—once again, cheaper than the C63. Alfa is offering a $1,750 incentive if you take delivery by the end of the month, bringing the price down to $81,715.

Representing America, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is the cheapest of the lot. Stick to the manual gearbox and you're paying $62,890, whereas the automatic model costs $66,065. There's also the Audi RS5 Sportback, which is technically a hatchback, but still an AMG C63 rival. It too undercuts the model from Affalterbach as the Four Rings are charging $80,995.

Model Base Price Mercedes-AMG C63 $85,050 BMW M3 $76,995 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio $81,715 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing $62,890 Audi RS5 Sportback $80,995

Buying the priciest car in its segment gets you the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine ever put in a series production vehicle. The hand-built "M139l" is a 2.0-liter unit mounted longitudinally rather than transversally as is the case in AMG's "45" cars. It makes 469 horsepower on its own and works with a 201-hp electric motor.

It's worth noting the rear-mounted electric motor offers its peak output for just 10 seconds while the continuous output is only 94 hp. The e-motor draws its juice from a 6.1-kWh battery pack. Unlike its rear-wheel-drive, V-8-powered predecessor, the new four-pot AMG C63 is available strictly with AWD. You get a combined maximum output of 671 hp and a staggering 752 lb-ft of torque. It's enough electrified muscle for a 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

There's a second electric motor that spools up the turbo to virtually eliminate the dreaded turbo lag. Mercedes-AMG also throws in rear-wheel steering (up to 2.5 degrees), composite brakes, dynamic engine mounts, and adaptive damping. America is only getting the sedan, but Europeans can also buy the C63 as a more practical wagon. The RS4 Avant and M3 Touring aren't available in the US either.

It remains to be seen how many Americans will fork out $85,000 for a four-cylinder car, even if the specs are this impressive. Don't hold your breath for the V-8's return, as it's been ruled out already. AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said they're sticking with the plug-in hybrid four-cylinder setup because it's "very, very progressive."

The upcoming E63 will also lose the big ol' V-8, likely to make room for an electrified inline-six.