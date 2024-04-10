Ford has updated the Mustang Mach-E for 2024. The all-electric crossover is faster in its GT trim, and the entire range can go further than before on a single charge, with the automaker developing a new rear motor that makes more torque while weighing less. Standard for 2024, it delivers an additional 100 pound-feet of twist when equipped with Ford’s new Performance Upgrade software.

The eMotor, combined with the new code, helps propel the 2024 Mach-E GT to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds, which Ford notes is quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance and the new Porsche Macan 4 Electric. Ford also claims that the GT can complete a quarter-mile race in 11.8 seconds at 114 mph thanks to its 700 pound-feet of available torque.

The upgrade is standard on the new Rally trim and optional on the GT for an extra $995. Customers can purchase the upgrade when they buy the vehicle or pay for it later, improving its 0-60 time by 0.3 seconds compared to non-upgraded GT models.

The Blue Oval also standardized several popular features on the GT trim for 2024. It now comes with Ford Performance front seats, Brembo-branded front brake calipers, and the MagneRide Damping System, which were previously only available on the 2023 GT Performance Edition, which is no longer available for 2024. The California Route 1 trim has also been dropped for this year.

The new model year also brings improved range figures for the lineup. The Mach-E Select can now go up to 250 miles on a single charge, 20 more than before. Ford rates the Premium trim with the Extended Range battery and rear-wheel-drive to travel 320 miles, while the GT can go 280, an improvement of 20 and 10 miles, respectively. The Rally has 265 miles of range.

Trim 2024 Price (w/dest., $1,895) 2023 Price (w/dest., $1,800) Select $41,890 $41,695 Premium $45,890 $44,695 GT $55,890 $54,195 Rally $61,890 N/A

The improved range numbers for the lineup coincide with quicker charging times. Mach-Es with the extended-range battery charge almost 20 percent faster, going from 10 to 80 percent in 36.2 minutes, 8.8 minutes quicker than before. The Standard Range pack also charges 5.7 minutes more quickly, going from 10-80 percent in 32.3 minutes.

Ford is offering the 2024 Mach-E in four trims: Select, Premium, GT, and Rally. Select and Premium are available in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, while GT and Rally only come with AWD. The two also come with the extended range battery. The Premium is available with the standard- and extended-range batteries, while Ford limits the entry-level Select to just the standard pack.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E is available to order now. The Select starts at $41,890 (all prices include the $1,895 destination charge). Bumping up to the Mach-E Premium with the SR battery and RWD costs $45,890. The GT is $55,890, while the Rally sits at the top with a $61,890 starting price tag. Ford has a new Bronze Package for 2024 that costs $1,995, which shaves off $200 from the Performance Upgrade software.