The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is now a bit cheaper. The pint-sized version of the Blue Oval’s burly off-road SUV now starts at $31,390, a $1,435 reduction for the entry-level model. The Blue Oval lowered the price for every trim save for the top-tier Badlands, which continues to start at nearly $40,000 (all prices include the $1,595 destination charge).

Ford slashed the price for the Heritage and Free Wheeling trims by $1,335. They now start at $33,960 and $33,990, respectively. The Outer Banks trim saw the most significant cut, with $1,980 knocked off the price tag. The Badlands price remains unchanged at $39,985.

Trim Old Price (w/ dest.) New Price (w/ dest.) Big Bend $32,825 $31,390 Heritage $35,295 $33,960 Free Wheeling $35,325 $33,990 Outer Banks $37,510 $35,530 Badlands $39,985 $39,985

The Bronco Sport rides on Ford’s C2 platform, which underpins the Escape. The Sport’s price cut makes the Bronco only $400 more expensive than the Escape, which starts at $30,990 with a cheaper $1,495 destination charge.

Ford released first-quarter sales results earlier this month, with the company on track to sell more Bronco Sports than last year. The model saw a 5.7 percent increase compared to the first three months of 2023, moving 31,565 units.

The Bronco crossover first went on sale for the 2021 model year, selling 108,169 examples in 2021, 99,547 in 2022, and 127,476 in 2023, a 28.1 percent increase. The lower price might help catapult the Bronco Sport to its best sales year yet.

