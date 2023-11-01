It's been five years since Hyundai unveiled the Palisade, having debuted in late November 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The large SUV went on to receive a mid-cycle facelift in April 2022, and while rumors of a next-gen model have started to emerge, there's still time for the current variant to get an update. Based on the range-topping Calligraphy trim level, the Night Edition brings an assortment of black accents both inside and out.

Painted in Abyss Black or Hyper White, the sinister family hauler has dark tints applied to the front grille, front and rear fascias, roof rails, and door side moldings. In addition, it rides on black 20-inch wheels and boastrs darkened rear badging. By the way, the HTRAC logo is always there since Hyundai sells this version exclusively with all-wheel drive.

The South Korean marque has yet to release images showing the interior, but we do know the Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition comes only in black with a dark aluminum upper console trim. The Nappa leather seating of the regular model has made way for dark micro-suede exclusive to the special variant. As standard, you get snow and tow modes, along with downhill brake control and AWD lock.

It can already be ordered in the United States where it costs $54,935 (with destination charges included) or $1,500 more than the Palisade Calligraphy with AWD. Since this is essentially a fully loaded version, it doesn't have any options, save for that Hyper White paint that'll set you back an extra $450. You can add an assortment of accessories, varying from a $55 cargo net and $349 roof rack cross rails to $215 carpeted floor mats and a $545 tow hitch.

Looking into the future, South Korean outlet ETNews wrote a few months ago about the second-generation Palisade and how it could move to a different platform with a longer wheelbase. It's said to gain a hybrid 2.5-liter gasoline powertrain and a turbocharged 3.5-liter mill. The diesel engine available in some markets will allegedly be dropped due to stricter emissions regulations forcing Hyundai to retire the 2.2-liter CRDi.

The same report said series production is programmed to begin in January 2025, which would imply a world premiere in the second half of 2024.