There's a new-ish G-Class that looks a lot like the old one. However, Mercedes has made some changes underneath the skin, chief of which is an inline-six replacing the V8 inside the G550. Over in Europe, the diesel engine is sticking around and is even getting more power. That's a nice surprise considering how strict emissions regulations are in the EU.

Although images are not available, the old G400d is being retired to make way for the G450d. It uses an evolution of the 3.0-liter, inline-six turbodiesel engine massaged to pump out 362 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That gives it an advantage of 36 hp and 37 lb-ft over its predecessor. In addition, the new diesel has a mild-hybrid setup with an electric motor good for another (albeit temporary) 20 hp and 148 lb-ft.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G550

79 Photos

While the pre-facelift Mercedes G400d did 0 to 62 mph in 6.4 seconds, its replacement takes only 5.8 seconds. Top speed remains unchanged, at 130 mph. This not-for-America flavor of the iconic G-Wagen has about 140 lb-ft more torque than the G550 but it's down on horsepower by 81 hp. The new G450d is only about half a second slower in the sprint than the G550.

Mercedes hasn't finished refreshing the G-Class since a fully electric variant is coming later this year, possibly without "EQ" branding. Over in China, the venerable off-roader is also sold with a four-cylinder gasoline engine as the G350 with just 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of twist. A plug-in hybrid variant doesn't seem to be on the agenda even though most other Mercedes models can be had with a PHEV setup.