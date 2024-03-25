Easter is nearly upon us, and for Jeep enthusiasts, that means it's time for the annual Easter Jeep Safari. Four colorful concept vehicles—two Wranglers, a Gladiator, and a Grand Wagoneer—will join thousands of Jeep owners at Moab for the off-road action. And while these probably aren't the most amazing Easter Jeep Safari concepts we've seen, the vibrant paint jobs will certainly make them stand out.

Before diving into the specifics of each concept, though, it's worth noting that Jeep's presence isn't quite as robust this year versus recent safaris. Seven concepts hit the trails last year, including a cool 1978 Cherokee restomod. 2022 also featured seven vehicles, though some were carryovers from the 2021 SEMA Show.

Last year, Stellantis pulled out of several big auto shows and later announced it was suspending all show activity. It's unclear if that decision also affects events like the Easter Jeep Safari; we've reached out to Jeep to learn more and we'll share that information should it become available.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

You won't find any restomods from Jeep this year, but the Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept certainly pulls on our 1970s heartstrings. Wearing a metallic two-tone Ginger Snap exterior finish, it has flat fender flares and a modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles. This makes room for 40-inch all-terrain tires turned by Dana 60 axles, and there's an adjustable air suspension system in there too. The 3.6-liter V-6 and eight-speed automatic are stock.

Inside, the interior gets a leather makeover and the bed features lockable storage components. All in all, it's a relatively minor build but it could be the best-looking concept of the bunch.

Jeep Low Down Concept

A low-rider at Moab doesn't make sense, but in this instance, low down doesn't mean a slammed suspension. In fact, this Wrangler maintains its factory stock ride height with 42-inch mud-terrain tires squeezed in there. Jeep says this is to help keep the center of gravity low, but the wheel/tire combo needs special high-clearance carbon fender flares to make it work. And did we mention this is based on a Wrangler Rubicon 392? That means a stock 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 is under the hood, making 470 horsepower.

A custom clear hood lets you see the Hemi beneath it, though onlookers might be blinded by its Poison Apple Red paint job. The interior gets custom black leather seats, and it's shielded by a bespoke red bikini top. And to make sure you don't forget what's under the hood, 392 decals are prominent on the fenders and the dash.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

Here's where things get very green. The Willys Dispatcher Concept showcases where Jeep started and where it's going, combining retro cues such as embossed Willys lettering on the hood and steel wheels with a modern Wrangler 4xe powertrain. The 16-inch wheels are shod with 36-inch tires that, frankly, look rather modest in this lineup. There's a simple front bumper with a big ol' winch in there, and inside, the seats have no headrests to further push the retro theme. However, the leather seats are far from what you'd find in a classic post-war Jeep.

You also won't find the hybrid powertrain, which remains stock at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. There are Dana 50 axles and 4.70 gears for low-speed capability, and there's no missing it in Moab thanks to the shade of Element 115 Green applied to the exterior.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

Just as bright on the eyes is this Grand Wagoneer concept, painted Spearmint and fitted with a pop-top tent for overlanding adventure. Jeep also adds just a touch of woodgrain to the sides, an ode to the classic Wagoneer and one that easily stands out against the pastel finish. Inside is awash with plaid, at least on the front seats because the second and third rows are removed. This makes room for the Skyloft top, which is permanently mounted and accessible from within the SUV.

The suspension and powertrain are stock, though the 35-inch tires provide an extra inch and a half of ground clearance. Larger wheel wells and custom fender flares make room for the tires, and skidplates help protect the undercarriage.

"Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is the perfect venue for new Jeep concepts, with more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts gathering each year to celebrate the most iconic 4x4 brand in the world," said Jeep CEO Bill Peffer. "From 4xe electrification to unmatched 392 power, this year’s Jeep 4x4 concepts illustrate how the most capable Wrangler ever appeals to such a wide range of people."

The 2024 Easter Jeep Safari runs from March 23-31.