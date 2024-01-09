Just when you thought the Last Call series was over, Dodge has announced another season of special edition trim levels, this time for the 2024 Durango. That means you can look forward to several Durango Last Call special editions debuting throughout the year, starting with a trim called the SRT 392 AlcHemi.

That's not a typo. Rather, it's a bit of wordplay with alchemy. If you played Dungeons & Dragons or have any interest in medieval times, you'll know alchemy is the pursuit of turning metals into gold. As such, the SRT 392 AlcHemi has yellow Brembo brakes, special graphics with yellow accents, and yellow accents for the interior. It also has black exhaust tips, snazzy 20-inch Satin Black wheels, black badges, and carbon-fiber interior bits. Sticking with a metallic theme, exterior color choices are essentially non-colors, namely black, two shades of gray, or white.

The SRT 392 AlcHemi is an appearance package, so everything under the skin remains the same. In this instance, the 6.4-liter Hemi makes 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

"Just as we did with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, it’s time to celebrate the V-8 Hemi engine that has powered Dodge domination of the performance SUV segment," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "Special-edition ‘Last Call’ models of the Durango will roll out during 2024 as we honor the most powerful SUV ever."

Does this mean a bonkers Durango Demon 170 with over 1,000 hp could be in the works? On that front, we have no idea. But in its press release, Dodge does say the Last Call treatment will eventually come to the Durango Hellcat, which still lives for 2024 with 710 hp in stock trim. Moreover, Dodge confirmed that Last Call trims will exist for the 2025 model year as well.

For now, the SRT 392 AlcHemi will have a production run of 1,000 units featuring 250 in each of the aforementioned colors. The package adds $3,595 to the MSRP of a standard Durango SRT 392, but dealer markups beyond that are all but guaranteed. Production begins in April, with first deliveries slated for May.