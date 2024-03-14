The manual transmission is a dying breed. While manuals hold a bit more of a market share than they did in years past, it's still only a matter of time before manuals are gone for good. The latest evidence comes from Japan, where BMW is sending off its manual transmission with a special edition M3.

Built to commemorate the 35th anniversary of BMW's first DTM win, the M3 MT Final Edition will be limited to just 150 units and sold only to customers in Japan. MT stands for Manual Transmission, obviously, with every unit equipped with three pedals as standard. Like in other M3s, it's mated to a 3.0-liter twin-turbo S58 straight-six.

BMW will build 50 units each in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, and M Brooklyn Gray. All 150 cars will get gold wheels and red seat accents, inspired by the original E30-generation M3 DTM race car piloted by Roberto Ravaglia.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M3 MT Final Edition for Japan

12 Photos

BMW expects big demand for the M3 MT Final Edition. If orders exceed the amount of cars set to be built, the company has set up a lottery system to select buyers in May. With a starting price of ¥14,200,000 (around $95,000), the M3 MT won't be cheap, either.

BMW's plan to wind down manual transmission sales is well-known. While it currently still sells four manual cars in the US—the M2, the M3, the M4, and the Z4—company board member Frank Weber said in an interview earlier this year that "if you want a manual M, you need to buy it now," suggesting the days of manual M cars are numbered.

If you're a purist who can't live without a stick shift, we suggest following his advice sooner rather than later.