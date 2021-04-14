While we're patiently waiting for the production-ready Z, Nissan's other performance car is getting the mildest of updates. Launched during prehistoric times, the GT-R R35 is now getting a special edition consisting of cosmetic upgrades to freshen up a supercar that has been around since late 2007. Based on the range-topping Nismo model, the highlight of Godzilla's latest iteration is a Stealth Gray paint.

Available exclusively on the Nismo model, the new body color has not been applied onto the hood as the Special Edition boasts a clear-coated carbon-fiber bonnet to expose its weave. By getting rid of the paint, Nissan has managed to shave off a whopping 100 grams (10.6 ounces) while making the GT-R look a bit cooler in the process.

Those 20-inch Rays forged aluminum wheels with red accents are exclusive to this version and come with Nissan's updated logo on the center caps. It's actually the first time the supercar gets the revised corporate badge, which also adorns the trunk lid, but not the front grille where the "GT-R" logo has been taking center stage for as long as we can remember.

A built-to-order special edition, the spicy GT-R Nismo flavor retains the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine producing 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) of torque. It continues to have the biggest brakes ever fitted to a production car originating from Japan, with Brembo calipers and carbon-ceramic rotors measuring 410 mm at the front axle and 390 mm in the back.

Nissan will have the GT-R Nismo Special Edition on sale in the United States this fall, but only in a "very limited number." Pricing details have not been disclosed, although it's safe to say it will cost more than the not-so-regular GT-R Nismo available for the 2021 model year from an eye-watering $210,740 before options.

The new special edition will also be available at home in Japan where Nissan has teamed up with McDonald’s for a toy car available in the Tomica Happy Set. The meal set for kids will go on sale from April 16, and much like the car, it too will be available in limited numbers. You can check it out at the end of the photo gallery above.