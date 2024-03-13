Move over, Golf R wagon, for there's a new king of long-roof performance in Volkswagen's lineup. The ID.7 GTX Tourer becomes Wolfsburg's most potent production wagon, eclipsing the 315-horsepower Golf R Variant. Too bad it isn't coming to the US.

VW’s first electric performance wagon delivers a combined output of 335 hp from a pair of electric motors, enabling all-wheel drive. Most of the heavy lifting is done by the rear motor as it produces 282 hp whereas the front motor is good for another 107 hp. The German brand says the front e-motor kicks in only when necessary and comes alive in fractions of a second. Power transfer is achieved through electronic differential locks and a custom AWD controller.

The dual-motor setup helps the ID.7 GTX Tourer tow up to 3,086 pounds, whereas the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor variant introduced last month can only haul 2,204 lbs. While the lesser model also comes with a 77.0-kilowatt-hour battery in its basic form, the GTX gets the upgraded 86.0-kilowatt-hour pack as standard. It can be charged at up to 200 kilowatts using DC, enabling a 10 to 80 percent charge in under half an hour. The maximum range isn't mentioned but we reckon it's less efficient than the rear-wheel-drive model with the bigger battery, which can cover 426 miles in the WLTP cycle.

Oddly enough, VW isn't providing any details about performance either. We estimate the 0 to 62 mph run is achieved in either the low six-second or high five-second range considering the regular ID.7 hatchback with rear-wheel drive and only 282 hp takes six and a half seconds.

As with the ID.3 GTX also unveiled today, the ID.7 GTX Tourer adopts a slightly sportier look with redesigned bumpers, glossy black accents, and special wheels. The electric sports wagon gets 20-inch alloys as standard, but you can opt for a larger 21-inch set. The interior is decked out with red accents as well as GTX logos on the seats and steering wheel.

You're not sacrificing any practicality by getting the GTX since it has the same cargo capacity of 21.3 cubic feet as the standard ID.7 Tourer. The same holds true once you fold the rear seats, increasing the maximum luggage volume to 60.5 cubic feet. Much like the regular electric wagon, a nifty panoramic sunroof available at an extra cost turns from opaque to transparent.

Since VW has already ruled out bringing the normal ID.7 Tourer to the United States, don't hold your breath to see the GTX derivative either. In Europe, the electric sports wagon goes on sale this spring.