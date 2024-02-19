Remember the ID. Space Vizzion Concept that Volkswagen introduced in November 2019? Fast forward to February 2024, this is the production version. It's called the ID.7 Tourer and represents VW's first foray into the rarified electric wagon segment. It sits alongside the brand's conventionally powered estates, the Golf Variant, Passat Variant, and the Arteon Shooting Brake.

Although wagons are typically a tad larger than the sedans they're based upon, that's not the case here. The ID.7 Tourer has the same length, width, and height as the regular model from which it has also inherited the wheelbase. That makes it 4961 millimeters (195.3 inches) long, 1862 mm (73.3 in) wide (without the mirrors), and 1536 mm (60.4 in) tall. It measures 2971 mm (117 in) between the axles.

2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

While the external dimensions are identical, the reshaped rear end pays dividends in terms of practicality. With the rear seats in place, the electric wagon can swallow 605 liters (21.3 cubic feet) or 73 liters (2.5 cubic feet) more than the sedan, which is technically a hatchback/liftback since it has an electric tailgate as well. Fold the rear bench and luggage capacity rises to 1,714 liters (60.5 cubic feet), a substantial increase of 128 liters (4.5 liters). Should you need even more space, an optional roof box adds a further 460 litres (16.2 cubic feet).

You can store items as long as 1075 millimeters (42.3 inches) in the back of the ID.7 Tourer without having to fold the rear seats. For longer items, putting down the bench will enable a maximum load area length of 1948 millimeters (76.7 inches). VW claims the maximum width between the wheel arches is precisely 1000 millimeters (39.3 inches).

Inside and out, the design is predictable since VW didn't take any risks. It's essentially an ID.7 with a longer roof and a chunkier rear section. It inherits the optional panoramic sunroof featuring a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) layer that enables owners to make the roof transparent or opaque at the touch of a button mounted on the ceiling. This nifty feature has been around for years on supercars and luxury models but it’s beginning to trickle down to more mainstream models.

At the heart of the ID.7 Tourer is the same rear-mounted electric motor you'll find in the liftback. It's good for 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 402 pound-feet (545 Newton-meters) of torque. The Pro version available at launch has a battery with a usable capacity of 77 kWh but a Pro S is coming with a bigger 86-kWh pack, which is also planned for the hatchback. With the bigger battery, VW estimates the wagon will cover 426 miles (685 kilometers) per the WLTP cycle before running out of juice.

Stick to the smaller battery and you'll be limited to a maximum charging power of 175 kW whereas the bigger pack can handle 200 kW. Regardless of which one you go for, the ID.7 Tourer's battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just under 30 minutes. As with every other EV out there, the range will depend on the wheel size, which varies from 19 to 21 inches.

Production will take place at the same Emden factory in Germany where VW assembles the regular ID.7 as well as the ID.4. Sadly, company spokesperson Mark Gillies told us in an e-mail that the Tourer is not coming to the United States. The liftback will arrive in North America during the second half of 2024.