Volkswagen's onslaught of new EVs continues today with the introduction of the ID.5. The model will come in two flavors – standard and GTX – with three trims and three powertrain options. The ID. 5's familiar shape – if you use the right amount of squint – is due to it sharing quite a bit with the ID.4. Both have the same wheelbase and overall length, though the ID.5 gets a coupe-like roof to separate it from the more traditional-looking ID.4.

While the ID.5 rides on the company's MEB architecture, it isn't a complete carbon copy of the ID.4 under the sheet metal. Unlike the ID.4, the ID.5 comes with just one battery – a 77-kilowatt-hour pack. It pairs to one of three electric motor outputs, depending on the trim – ID.5 Pro, ID.5 Pro Performance, or ID.5 GTX.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen ID.5 And ID.5 GTX

The Pro and Pro Performance both have rear-mounted electric motors, with the ID.5 Pro delivering 171 horsepower (128 kilowatts) and a 10.4-second 0-62 mile-per-hour (100 kph) time. The Pro Performance delivers 201 hp (150 kW), taking 8.4 seconds to reach 62 mph. Both have a 99-mph (160-kph) top speed. The ID.5 GTX gets a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that pumps out 295 hp (220 kW), rocketing the EV crossover to 62 mph in 6.3 seconds with a top speed of 111 mph (180 kph).

VW says the Pro Performance is projected to offer up to 323 miles (520 kilometers) of range on Europe's forgiving WLTP testing cycle. The GTX is a bit lower at 298 miles (480 km). Helping the ID.5 deliver its range is a sleek 0.26 drag coefficient, which is .02 better than the ID.4. The ID. 5's sloping roofline does eat into the model's cargo space, which offers 19.38 cubic feet (549 liters) with the rear seats up and 55.12 cubic feet (1,561 liters) with the seats down. Those figures are below the 30.3 (848) and 64.2 cubic feet (1,817 liters) in the ID.4.

Inside, the ID.5 looks exactly like the ID.4, with the same infotainment screen, sparse layout, and digital instrument cluster. GTX models get the trim branding perforated on the seats for some added styling. VW hasn't provided any pricing information, but that should be available closer to the model's on-sale date. It's scheduled to begin arriving in European markets sometime next year.