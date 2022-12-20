Listen to this article

Out with the old, in with the new – this is the theme of the latest Volkswagen commercial. If the theme looks familiar, that's because it continues a previous VW ad from 2010 but with a twist to fit the current narrative of switching to electric vehicles.

The old commercial (embedded below) showed an old lady selling her beloved Volkswagen Golf to a teenager. As the dad (presumably) inspected the used vehicle, the video inserted flashbacks of the owner having precarious fun with the car. The ad wanted to boast the reliability of Golfs, despite a bit of abuse from its owners.

The new commercial, which is embedded atop this page, picks up from when the father and son drove off from the driveway. The actors are different, but you'd instantly get the connection between the old and new ads.

Understandably, the lady has been missing her old Golf. She felt bad about selling the car and even had it tattooed on the arm to commemorate her red hatchback. Then she chanced upon a VW ID.4 GTX in a showroom and decided to take it out for a spin... literally. VW's "Bring back the energy" tagline fits just quite nicely with this theme.

Obviously, VW wants to promote that you can have fun with its electric cars, specifically the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, as with those powered by internal combustion engines. As the high-performance version of the German EVs, we're not surprised by this move.

The VW ID.4 GTX has a two-motor setup, one on each axle, that produces a total of 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque. It can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a complete standstill in 6.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically capped at 112 mph (180 km/h).