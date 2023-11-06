The 2024 Honda Ridgeline is getting a few revisions, most notably a revised interior that learns a few lessons from the Pilot SUV and a new TrailSport trim level that features all-terrain tires and off-road–oriented suspension tuning. Those expecting a total model redesign – following the 2023 Pilot’s lead – may be disappointed, but Honda says the 2024 Ridgeline’s alterations will keep fans of the truck happy.

Chief among them is that TrailSport model. The automaker says the 2024 Ridgeline TrailSport is the most capable pickup it’s ever made, owing to unique damper tuning that helps improve traction and articulation. Unlike the Pilot TrailSport, the Ridgeline (and its Passport sibling) don’t get any additional lift from their off-road suspension. One genuinely welcome addition to the Ridgeline TrailSport is a set of all-terrain tires. Mounted on 18-inch wheels shared with the Passport TrailSport, the General Grabber A/T Sport rubber will almost assuredly provide more traction than the all-season tires used by other members of the Ridgeline family.

The Ridgeline also gets tweaked fascias front and rear. The grille’s mesh design is new this year, and a new tailgate gets the truck’s name stamped into its contours. And if you go for that TrailSport trim, you also get orange upholstery stitching and exterior badging, plus available Diffuse Sky Blue paint. The rest of the Honda pickup’s design is carryover, as is its engineering under the skin. A standard all-wheel-drive system with active rear torque vectoring continues into 2024, as does a 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet, as well as a 5,000-pound towing capacity.

The cabin is likewise mostly unchanged, although the old Ridgeline’s roller-top center console is gone, in favor of a more traditional armrest cubby, upsized cupholders, and a Qi wireless charger. The touchscreen is also larger, measuring 9.0 inches and boasting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finally, a 7.0-inch half-digital instrument cluster is standard – an analog speedometer remains.

The alterations to the 2024 Ridgeline are minor indeed, but Honda probably doesn’t have much incentive to redesign its midsize truck. Even with two months left in 2023, the automaker sold 43,701 Ridgelines through October 2023 than any other full year of its existence except 2006, when it moved just over 50,000 units. If November and December follow trends, 2023 could be the Ridgeline’s best sales year ever. Why risk ruining the recipe if your customers already like the way it tastes?