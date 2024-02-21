The early to mid 2000s was a wonderful time for sports-car racing, especially if you like GT cars. At Le Mans and beyond, fans were lucky to see some of the coolest production-based cars duke it out. Corvettes, Ferrari 550s and 430s, plus oddballs like the Saleen S7R among them. I don't want to say that the Aston Martin DBR9 is the coolest of this bunch, but it certainly is one of the coolest cars on sale today.

For sale at Girardo and Co. in the UK, this is just one of 10 Aston Martin works cars, built in 2006 and campaigned by the BMS Scuderia Italia Team in 2006 and 2007. Chassis number 9, this DBR9 nabbed four FIA GT podium finishes in its racing career, and placed sixth and 11th in class at Le Mans in 2006 and 2007, respectively. Since 2018, it's enjoyed a second life as a historic racer, and it was recently refinished in its 2007 Le Mans livery, which celebrated Pirelli's 100th anniversary. Hence the number.

UK firm Prodrive developed the DBR9 following its success with the Ferrari 550 GTS in the early 2000s. The DBR9 was similarly successful, with a championship in 2006 and class wins at Le Mans in 2007 and 2008. The race cars used a version of the DB9's 6.0-liter V12, which sounds as good as it looks. There's lots of aero addenda, but somehow the car looks more pure than today's GT cars.

This car comes with a number of spare parts and the original chassis, which was written off after a crash during the Spa 24 Hours in 2007. Girardo and Co. lists out all the recent maintenence on its site, so it appears to be totally race-ready.

Price is on application, naturally. And if you do end up buying this, do get in touch. I would love to help you shake it down.