Porsche celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023 with the Mission X as a window into the future of an electric supercar. There hasn't been much news about the performance concept since then, but the company's CEO is now addressing the lack of coverage. Oliver Blume mentions a decision regarding whether to put the car into production will be taken later this year.

The odds are looking good as Porsche's head honcho told Australian magazine CarSales that the feedback received following the Mission X's debut last June has been "massively positive." The 55-year-old executive said, "It's a great motivation for us to do the car." If approved, it would be only the fourth supercar flagship from Zuffenhausen, following in the footsteps of the 959, Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder.

Porsche Mission X Concept

Porsche has been tight-lipped about the technical specifications of the spectacular concept. We do know Mission X was about 4.5 meters (177.1 inches) long, 2 meters (78.7 inches) wide, less than 1.2 meters (47.2 inches) tall, and had a wheelbase of 2.73 meters (107.5 inches). It sat on staggered wheels (20 inches front and 21 inches rear) and had the battery pack mounted behind the seats. When the concept debuted, we were told the supercar had a power-to-weight ratio of at least one horsepower per 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds).

Porsche also touted higher downforce figures than the 911 GT3 RS (992), which generates 409 kg of total downforce at 124 mph (200 km/h) and 860 kg at 177 mph (285 km/h). Mission X also could charge the battery about two times quicker than the Taycan Turbo S. However, that was before the electric sedan was bumped from 270 kW to 320 kW for the recently unveiled 2025 Taycan.

The four-door EV can now juice its battery from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. Not only that, but InsideEVs editor-in-chief Patrick George saw a prototype of a 2025 Taycan 4S go from 8 to 80 percent in a mere 16 minutes. The Mission X with its 900-volt architecture would go up against the Rimac Nevera, which has been engineered to support 500-kW charging. The Lotus Evija can handle 350 kW.

Nearly a year after its debut, Mission X's output remains a mystery. Multiple reports claim it has roughly 1,500 horsepower but others believe it's closer to 1,700 hp, if not even more. It's also unclear how many motors it has, although we reckon at least two – one for each axle – to enable an all-wheel-drive layout. The Nevera and Evija both have a quad-motor setup.

A subsequent production version of the Mission X would be the fastest road-legal production car at the Nürburgring. The time to beat would be 6 minutes and 35.18 seconds achieved by the Mercedes-AMG One. The Green Hell is a demanding track, especially for EVs, considering it's a long circuit stretching 12.94 miles (20.83 kilometers).

Regardless of price, collectors will be all over this car. If approved, production is likely to be limited and we won't be too surprised if all units will be spoken for before the official debut. Should it get the green light this year, the first deliveries to customers are unlikely to take place sooner than 2026.

It's too soon to say how many could be built, but we'll remind you the 918 Spyder was limited to 918 units while the Carrera GT before it had a production run of 1,270 examples. The 959 was far rarer since only 292 customer cars were ever assembled.