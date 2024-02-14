An unidentified 42-year-old man was killed on Tuesday when the Maserati MC20 Cielo he was driving skidded out of control, sliding across several lanes of Interstate 45 in Houston before striking a tree in the median, splitting the car in two.

Authorities have little in the way of details, but a video of the aftermath shared on YouTube by Scott Engle gives us an idea of what happened. Be advised before clicking play – while there are no graphic scenes, the destruction is extreme.

According to the video description and a report from the Montgomery County Police Reporter, the crash occurred at approximately 5:45 pm local time on February 13. The driver was allegedly traveling southbound at a high rate of speed near Shenandoah, a northern suburb of Houston. For reasons unknown, the driver lost control at speeds nearing 100 mph while in the HOV lane. The car slid across five lanes of highway before entering a grass median between I-45 and a service road, ultimately striking a tree.

The driver of the mid-engine convertible was pulled from the vehicle before receiving CPR. They were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of death has not been released. Nobody else was in the car at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries to other motorists. The only other damage caused by the crash came from debris from the Maserati striking another vehicle.

The car split just behind the passenger compartment, leaving the interior largely intact. In fact, there was still power going to the MC20's digital instrument cluster, which showed 1,452 miles. The video concludes with the car's two sections loaded onto a flatbed for transport.

Be careful out there, folks.