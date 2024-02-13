If you think SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler are played out, opt for the new SV Rover by Scarbo Vintage instead. The company that built Ken Block’s “Hoonipigasus” now has a high-powered bespoke off-roader that channels the classic Land Rover styling, yours for just $1.5 million.

The SV Rover is available with a mid-engine supercharged V8 or as a battery-electric vehicle. The V8, which pairs with an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, produces 1,100 horsepower, fed by a 65-gallon fuel tank. The electric variant, with a 75-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, makes 1,006 hp (750 kilowatts).

Handling the off-road work is an inboard pushrod suspension with 30 inches of wheel travel front and rear. It has selectable two- and four-wheel drive, a high- and low-range transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials.

The 40-inch tires, which wrap around 20-inch forged wheels, barely fit under the flared fenders, while the air ride suspension with user-adjustable height control keeps things comfortable. Four-wheel steering is standard, as are six-piston Brembo brakes with 15.75-inch (400-millimeter) carbon-ceramic rotors.

Inside the cabin you'll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central infotainment system. They're surrounded by Alcantara and billet aluminum accents alongside some other creature comforts like push-button to start, climate controls, power windows, and power locks. There are only two seats, but a generous cargo area behind.

Scarbo Vintage builds each SV Rover to order, with each costing $1.5 million to start, according to Motor Authority. This is the builder’s third model, following the SV F1 and SV RSR.