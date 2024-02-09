Significant changes are afoot at Audi as the German brand electrifies its lineup ahead of going fully EV in 2026. A few more models with combustion engines are still on the way, though. The brand plans to use odd numbers for these ICE models, meaning the A7 is what we'd previously call the A6. Recent spy shots provide a glimpse of the model, and here is our exclusive rendering of the production version.

The New Look

The A7 Avant will have a wider single-frame grille with horizontal chrome slats, adding depth to the front of the car. Slim LED headlights add sharp accents to the vehicle's face, and the large air intakes on the bumper's corners make the face appear even more muscular.

Gallery: Audi A7 Avant Renderings

4 Photos

The new Audi wagon also has wide wheel arches that add a sporty aesthetic. Retractable door handles improve the car's aerodynamics. The current A6 Avant is about 16 feet long, and the new one likely has roughly the same footprint.

The rear wears an LED light strip that spans the entire width of the tail. Vertical elements are on the outer edges of the lamps.

Other Changes

Currently, the A6 and A6 Avant offer gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, depending on the market. The A7 sedan and its wagon counterpart reportedly gain new mild-hybrid and PHEV powertrains. Spy shots from last year showed what appeared to be the RS7 testing with a charging port on the body, indicating it would be a PHEV, too.

Unfortunately, we have no details about the A7's interior. To compete against the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it must offer impressive tech like big screens and cutting-edge driving assistance features.

Look for Audi to introduce the A7 sedan first and follow up with the Avant. The two should share cabin setups other than the wagon's ability to haul more in the back.