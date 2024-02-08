Audi has been making fast wagons for 30 years, starting with the 1994 RS2 Avant built together with Porsche. That won't stop anytime soon since the Four Rings have expressed their long-term commitment to performance Avant models. When asked by journalists whether there is a future for speedy estates, RS 6 GT technical project manager Nils Fischer said: "I would definitely say yes, for sure."

The limited-run RS6 Avant GT special edition is described by Audi as a "model that reaches its maximum." However, the company is strictly talking about the outgoing C8 generation. A follow-up to the current super wagon is coming before 2026, at which point the German luxury brand is going to launch only EVs. It means there’s still time for a final RS6 generation with a combustion engine.

Audi RS6 Avant GT

Audi Head of Research & Development Stephan Reil has already confirmed the next RS6 will keep the gasoline engine but with an electric motor thrown into the mix. Even the outgoing model has a small dose of electrification considering the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 features a mild-hybrid setup. Its successor is expected to employ a plug-in hybrid system, and hopefully, built around a V8.

When the next-gen model arrives, it'll go by another name. The Ingolstadt marque has announced the A6 models with a combustion engine will transition to the A7 family. It effectively means an RS7 Avant is coming, as weird as that might sound. That will enable Audi to launch purely electric A6 models, including an RS6 as a wagon version of the already spied RS6 sedan.

Car paparazzi have already caught on camera prototypes of an A6 Avant E-Tron testing with the full production body. That electric wagon will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture Audi has developed with Porsche. The first model to utilize the hardware is the recently introduced second-generation Macan. The new crossover has up to 630 hp and 833 lb-ft (1,130 Nm) for the Turbo model, so expect some healthy numbers from a future RS6 Avant E-Tron.

Lest we forget the smaller RS4 Avant, a forbidden fruit in the United States. It too will live to see another generation with a different name. The future RS5 Avant is also going to employ a plug-in hybrid arrangement, per an announcement made by former Audi Sport Head of Development Oliver Hoffmann in 2019.

At the RS6 GT's global debut, a company spokesperson said we should "stay tuned" for performance-oriented Avant models. Audi Product Marketing Manager Kenneth Dose assured enthusiasts fast wagons are here to stay: "I think the past has proven that there was a past for the wagons, and when we look at the cars and how beautiful cars like that still can be developed, we think there’s definitely a future."

The competition isn’t abandoning potent wagons either. BMW finally has an M3 Touring in its ever-growing M portfolio and is about to bring back the M5 Touring. The former isn’t sold in the United States, but multiple reports state the latter might just get a US visa. Bavaria’s large estate is going to debut later in 2024 with a plug-in hybrid V8 rumored to make over 700 horsepower. Come 2025, a beefier M3 CS Touring will hit the market.

Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate BMW M3 Touring BMW M5 Touring

At Mercedes, the AMG C63 is not what it used to be. It has lost the brawny V8 in favor of an intricate plug-in hybrid powertrain based around a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine. The long-roof model isn't destined for the US market either.

Although the German luxury trio has been obsessed with launching SUVs of all sizes, it's not giving up on good ol' estates. The exciting ones will all be electrified to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, albeit the M3 Touring won't get a charging port in its current generation. However, BMW M has confirmed an electric M3 sedan is planned on the Neue Klasse platform, so an equivalent wagon seems like an educated guess.

The 2020s are likely going to represent the last full decade of fast wagons with a combustion engine before everything becomes electric. Some of the cars might survive into the early 2030s, but the clock is already ticking for ICE power in a performance estate.