Pagani posted a short clip to social media today to tease “a new creation” from its Atelier program. The company offering few details about the mysterious supercar. We don’t know what Pagani has cooking, but if it’s like its previous delicacies, we’re in for an awesome treat.

The closest we get to seeing the new Pagani is of it sitting underneath a sheet that reveals its Huayra R-like contours. The company could not hide the massive rear wing poking up, which connects to a vertical fin running down the spine of the car. A sizable front splitter sits off what looks like the Huayra’s pointier nose.

This probably isn’t a new Utopia variant. The car Pagani teased features the same kink in the rear fender as the Huayra R, leading us to believe this could be an updated version of the track-only model. It might also be a one-off creation based on the race car.

The short teaser only showed various race tracks from around the world, like Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Yas Marina Circuit, paired with the sound of a wailing 12-cylinder engine. The automaker introduced the Huayra R in March 2021 with an 850-horsepower, naturally aspirated V12. We’re excited to see if Pagani improves on the design or has something else in store.

It's unclear when we’ll see the new car sans cover. The teaser only said to “Stay tuned,” so we will.