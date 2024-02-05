The Mini Clubman is no more. The very last example has rolled off the assembly line at the automaker’s Oxford, United Kingdom plant as the company works to revamp its lineup for an electrified future.

Mini introduced the Clubman Final Edition in April of last year before announcing in September it had no plans to launch a next-generation car. As the company rejiggers its portfolio, the Countryman will serve as the Clubman’s de facto replacement, surviving the culling thanks to its popularity. The new Aceman will slot below the Countryman to fill out the lineup.

Stefanie Wurst, the head of the Mini brand, noted last year that the company sold twice as many Countryman models as Clubmans, making it easy to decide which one to keep in the lineup. The modern Mini Clubman arrived in 2007 as a successor to the 1969 original in production until the early 1980s.

The new Clubman would help spawn the Mini Clubvan in 2013. It would also be the brand’s first model with all-wheel drive, with the introduction of the Clubman All-4 in 2016. Mini has built more than 1.1 million Clubmans since 2007.

While the Clubman is no longer in production, Mini gave it a proper goodbye with the Final Edition, limiting production to 1,969 examples worldwide. Fewer than 100 were destined for the US. At nearly $50,000, the model stood out with its Shimmer Copper trim and accents, with the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, making 186 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque on tap.