Mini launched the Clubman Final Edition a few weeks ago, but its debut lacked a few details. Now we know how much it’ll cost and how many of the 1696 Mini plans to build will come to America. Uh, it’s not many.

Mini plans to bring “fewer than 100” Clubman Final Edition models to the US, costing $47,145 (price includes the $995 destination charge). The package is a $10,000 premium over the regular Clubman 4All. Mini will start Clubman Final Edition production in September of this year, with the model arriving at US dealers in October. The Final Edition is the model’s swan song, as Mini will cease taking orders for the regular Clubman in February 2024. The automaker will have a unique pre-order reservation process for the Final Edition.

The model is available in Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black, and Melting Silver colors. Mini adds Shimmer Copper trim as an accent on the grille surround. The automaker also uses the color for stripes on the hood, side, and rear, and it adorns the 18-inch copper-colored wheels with black details. Mini calls out the Final Edition’s exclusivity with a “1 of 1969” badge on the C-pillar, which it employs inside.

The passenger side of the dash and floor mats have a similar badge, as does the bottom spoke of the steering wheel, which Mini wraps in Nappa leather. There is “Final Edition” branding on the door sills, too. The company bathes the cabin in brown and black upholstery, with anthracite-colored seatback inserts, more Shimmer Copper trim and Sage Green Dark touches. At the center of the dash is the 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, which includes Apple CarPlay.

The package doesn’t upgrade the Clubman’s powertrain. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 189 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. The Clubman 4All can hit 60 miles per hour in 6.9 seconds.

Mini is doing what most other automakers are doing in the industry, shifting to producing only battery-electric vehicles. A Countryman EV will launch in early 2024, with the new Aceman crossover joining the lineup in 2025. The portfolio will need to make room for Mini’s electrified future, which is why the automaker has to offer the Clubman Final Edition.