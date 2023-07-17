The upcoming Mini Aceman moves to the next phase of its development with hot weather tests in Europe. Our photographers on location caught a prototype of the electric vehicle with a new type of camouflage replacing the previous yellow-over-black disguise. Also, the Aceman is showing a new design for the wheels with a five-twin-spoke layout.

At a glance, this may look like a large Mini, possibly the size of the Countryman. While that’s partially true, word on the street is the British manufacturer will reposition the new Countryman as a slightly larger crossover sharing its platform with the BMW X1. This will leave more room between the Mini hatchback and the Countryman, making the Aceman the perfect middle child in the family.

Gallery: Mini Aceman new spy photos

19 Photos

And while the traditional hatch and the Countryman are both expected to be sold with combustion and electric powertrains, the Aceman will be a purely electric model. According to a recent report, the car will be offered in two variants. The Aceman E will be the base version with a single, front-mounted electric motor that reportedly makes 181 horsepower (131 kilowatts). It will be equipped with a 40-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a range between charges of up to 186 miles (300 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

Should you want more power, the Aceman SE will reportedly come will 215 hp (160 kW), as well as a larger battery pack. The 54-kWh package is expected to be enough for a WLTP-certified range of up to 249 miles (400 km). If those numbers sound familiar to you, that’s because they are very similar to the specifications of the Mini Cooper Electric. As a side note, it is believed that Mini will launch the Aceman as a more practical crossover-like alternative to the traditional hatch.

The automaker’s overhauled model range will begin to arrive in September this year. During the IAA in Munich, Mini will present the hatchback and the Countryman, while the Aceman is expected to follow in the first half of next year. At this point, it is not known whether the EV will be sold in the United States.