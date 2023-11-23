When Mini introduced the new Cooper hatchback in September, it only showed the fully electric 3-Door model. However, these spy shots remind us that a more practical 5-Door with combustion engines is still planned. It's effectively going to be the last of its kind considering the BMW-owned marque has pledged to go purely electric by the end of the decade. In other words, this is the final generation of the hatch to come with gasoline engines.

Prototypes have started losing camouflage, and this green test vehicle appears to be ready to drop the disguise and show its production-ready design. Having seen the 3-Door model, there's not much secrecy regarding how it looks since it'll add an extra pair of doors that will also bring changes to the greenhouse. Judging by the absence of a visible exhaust tip, we are likely dealing with a base model rather than a spicy Cooper S, let alone the John Cooper Works range topper.

2025 Mini Cooper 5-Door spy photos

16 Photos

While the exterior will be more of the same (after all, it is a Mini), the interior is going to be subjected to massive changes. The new electric hatchback and the huge Countryman have simplified dashboards that do away with the instrument cluster. The absence of a driver's display can already be seen in these spy shots, revealing only a head-up display. To its right sits a central OLED circular display measuring 9.4 inches from where the driver will access most functions.

It's worth noting that Mini is going to sell both the 3-Door and 5-Door hatchbacks with combustion engines but only the former gets a fully electric drivetrain. The EV is not being made at home in the UK anymore because parent company BMW has formed a joint venture with Great Wall Motor in China. It's called Spotlight Automotive and it'll be the sole manufacturer of the electric hatch until 2026 when Mini's Oxford plant will also kick off production.

Slotting between the 5-Door hatch and the new Countryman will be the Aceman, a subcompact crossover scheduled to go on sale next year. It's going to be offered strictly as an EV and will be built alongside the zero-emission hatch in China. It too will begin to roll off the assembly line in Oxford from 2026.