It was just last week ago when Jeep teased the Wagoneer S but now the electric SUV bares it all in official images. What gives? The person handling the automaker's social media accounts made a faux pas by accidentally posting photos of the first US-bound EV. These were taken down not long after, but someone acted fast and downloaded the images before vanishing from Facebook.

The folks from Mopar Insiders got a hold of these photos depicting the Wagoneer S from one of their readers, showing the electric SUV in production guise. It appears to be a spitting image of the namesake concept from 2022 and dare we say it sends a strong Range Rover Velar vibe. In case you don’t remember the concept, we've attached a photo gallery at the bottom of the article.

Jeep intends to sell the Wagoneer S only as an electric vehicle, with the US to get the posh zero-emission SUV this fall. It won't be exclusive to North America since other markets are getting this fifth Wagoneer flavor. In the US, it'll sit alongside the gas-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, both of which are optionally offered with a longer wheelbase.

The 2025 Wagoneer S will be sold with all-wheel drive as standard, meaning it's going to have a pair of electric motors. With a confirmed combined output of 600 horsepower and what we can assume will be copious amounts of instant torque, the silent SUV will hit 60 mph from a standstill in just three and a half seconds.

A few days ago, Jeep's parent company Stellantis disclosed comprehensive details of its new STLA Large Platform. Logic tells us that the Wagoneer S is going to use this architecture, especially since the automotive conglomerate claims the first models are due to be rolled out in 2024. In fact, it explicitly says Jeep and Dodge will lead the way and these initial models will be launched in North America first. Eight EVs across five brands are scheduled to hit the market by 2026.

STLA Large has been engineered in 400- and 800-volt configurations with battery packs varying in capacity from 85 to 118 kWh. Sedans will deliver up to 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range but with SUVs being inherently heavier, the efficiency is likely to be lower in the case of the Wagoneer S. Vehicles underpinned by this platform will be 187.6 - 201.8 inches (4764 - 5126 millimeters) long, 74.7 - 79.9 in (1897 - 2030 mm) wide, and with a wheelbase of 113 - 121.1 inches (2870 - 3075 mm).

Expect Jeep's electric SUV to get even quicker since Stellantis promises upgraded "propulsion system performance" courtesy of over-the-air updates. Although the Wagoneer S will be EV-only, the STLA Large platform intended for models in the D and E segments is going to support combustion engines and hybrid powertrains.