There's no shortage of special-edition WRX models in Japan, and Subaru has just introduced yet another one. The WRX S4 STI Sport retains the questionable plastic cladding but incorporates a few sporty enhancements. However, being an STI Sport model and not a fully fledged STI, it does not come with any power upgrades. The more aggressive body kit is complemented by new 19-inch BBS forged wheels at both axles.

Painted in Offshore Blue Metallic, borrowed from the also-not-for-America Levorg STI Sport wagon, the sports sedan rides on Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires measuring 245/35 R19. It stands out visually with various black accents for the grille, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler. Even most of the badges along with the roof antenna sport a dark look.

2024 Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport

Interior changes are limited to a pair of body-hugging Recaro front seats with red STI logos embroidered onto the headrests. There's also silver stitching also applied throughout the cabin. The suede material on the seats has also been applied to the center console, armrests, and the dashboard. Subaru notes that the interior is now quieter, thanks to the addition of extra damping material in the spare tire compartment.

Power is provided by the same turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline engine, delivering 271 hp and 277 lb-ft (375 Nm), channeled to all four wheels via a continuously variable transmission. Although there's no extra oomph coming from under the hood, Subaru has implemented some mechanical revisions. In addition to the wheels, the WRX S4 STI Sport features beefier strut and sway bars, along with an upgraded transmission cooler.

The special edition WRX is limited to 500 units. Subaru anticipates that demand will exceed supply, prompting the implementation of a lottery system. Customers in Japan, where the S4 STI Sport is exclusively available, can get a ticket from today until the 28th of the month. The lucky winners who will have the opportunity to purchase the car will be announced on February 1.

Buyers will be required to pay 6,237,000 yen, which is approximately $43,000 at current exchange rates.