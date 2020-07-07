The Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport # (pronounced "sharp" like in musical notation) is the latest limited-edition version of the sedan that's sadly going to remain exclusive to Japan. The company is making just 500 of them and all of the vehicles already have reservations.

As the model name suggests, there are a bunch of STI-sourced parts that upgrade this WRX. The performance division contributes chassis tweaks like flexible strut tower bar and flexible draw stiffeners at the front and rear. The drivetrain revisions include a CVT oil cooler, better flowing intake air filter, and exhaust with a pair of circular outlets exiting from each side.

The Sport # uses Subaru's FA20 turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four engine that makes 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque in this application. It runs through a CVT to an all-wheel-drive system.

Gallery: Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp

STI also alters this special edition model's styling to make it look a little meaner. On the outside, there's a large splitter with a gloss black finish and Dark Gray Silica grille. It rides on 18x8.5-inch wheels with a multi-spoke design and black color.

Inside, there are thickly bolstered seats. Subaru covers the cabin in a mix of black Ultrasuede and leather. Silver stitching on areas like the chairs, steering wheel, and gearshift prevent the cabin from looking too dark.

Subaru is asking 4.31 million yen ($40,057 at current exchange rates) for the WRX S4 STI Sport #, before the country's 10 percent consumption tax. Deliveries of them begin in Japan in August.

The current WRX (and STI) is nearing the end of its generation. Subie hints at a debut for the new iteration of the performance sedan in 2021, and it might benefit from some of the automaker's collaboration with Toyota.