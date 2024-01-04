Solid-state batteries, hailed as the future of electric vehicles, have taken a significant leap forward in development in recent years and seem closer to production than ever before. This technology is anticipated to revolutionize battery efficiency, offering extended ranges, reduced charging times, and enhanced safety features. QuantumScape, a US company working on next-generation batteries for EVs, has recently achieved a noteworthy accomplishment in the advancement of the technology.

The latest achievement involves the firm’s solid-state cell surpassing the requirements in the A-sample test, completing over 1,000 charging cycles with remarkable success. The rigorous testing, conducted over several months by Volkswagen-owned PowerCo's in its battery laboratories in Salzgitter, demonstrated the solid-state cell's ability to maintain a staggering 95 percent capacity after the demanding cycles. For electric vehicles with a range of approximately 300 miles, this equates to a total mileage of 300,000 miles and more.

In the standardized test procedures for new battery cells, robustness is a critical criterion, with industry standards setting targets of 700 charging cycles and a maximum capacity loss of 20 percent. QuantumScape's solid-state cell not only exceeded these specifications but also demonstrated proficiency in other essential criteria such as fast-charging capability, safety, and self-discharge.

The next phase in the development process involves refining and scaling the manufacturing processes. Volkswagen's unified cell concept, developed by PowerCo, is deemed suitable for integrating solid-state cell technology.

"These are very encouraging results that impressively underpin the potential of the solid-state cell. The final result of this development could be a battery cell that enables long ranges, can be charged super-quickly, and practically does not age. We are convinced of the solid-state cell and are continuing to work at full speed with our partner QuantumScape towards series production," PowerCo CEO Frank Blome commented.