Collecting scale models gives many car enthusiasts a way to own their dream machines in a more affordable and space-efficient way. This Ferrari FXX-K Evo is not your typical model. This is the very scale model used by Ferrari for wind tunnel testing the limited-run, track-only hypercar. RM Sotheby's estimates the shapely sculpture could bring $310,000 to $355,000 at auction in Paris on January 31.

This FXX-K Evo is 1:2 scale, meaning it's half the size of the actual car. No windows or doors exist, and the exterior is partially exposed carbon fiber. You can't drive it, obviously. But this sculpture could make quite the conversation piece in a large collection.

This model was the third example built for wind-tunnel evaluations. Ferrari used it during the final phases of the FXX-K Evo's development, according to the RM Sotheby's auction listing. The model sits on a baseplate that measures 8.53 feet long. RM Sotheby's suggests the buyer could even mount the vehicle to a wall if the person would prefer to see a unique perspective of it every day.

The FXX-K Evo is an even hotter version of the FXX-K, itself based on the road-going LaFerrari. Compared to the earlier version, the Evo featured revised aerodynamics with a central fin on the rear deck and a twin-plane wing. There were also changes to the underbody and bumpers. The tweaked aero setup increased downforce by 23 percent over the regular FXX-K.

Power comes from a mid-mounted, hybrid-assisted 6.3-liter V12 producing a total of 1,036 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox routes the power to the rear wheels. Ferrari never released performance specs for the FXX-K Evo, but with less weight and better aerodynamics than the regular version, it should be quicker around a track in the right driver's hands.