The last-generation BMW M2 is one of the best modern M cars of all time. And most everyone on the internet will agree that it's much better-looking the new one. If you want a really special version of the F87, an upcoming Mecum auction has a one-of-a-kind M2 for you.

Heading to the auction block at the 2024 Mecum Kissimmee sale, this 2017 example is the only M2 in the world with a factory-applied Austin Yellow paint job. Commissioned by collector Michael Fux, this M2 cost him $114,085 new. That includes the custom yellow paint, carbon fiber body accents, and a handful of other options totaling $26,445. As a reminder, the BMW M2 cost $52,695 when new in 2017.

This particular car comes unmodified, with the factory turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 365 horsepower paired to a dual-clutch transmission. The interior has black leather and matching yellow stitching with carbon fiber and Alcantara trim. This M2 also has a heated steering wheel, heated bucket seats, a full Executive package, and a few other premium interior options.

The best news for future owners is that the car only has 30 miles on the odometer, which means it's barely been driven. Mecum doesn't list an estimated auction price yet, but it's bound to go for more money than it did new. You can give it a proper home when it goes up for auction at the beginning of January; the Mecum Kissimmee auction takes place between January 2 and 14, 2024.