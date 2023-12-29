Toyota and Suzuki have been successfully sharing models and platforms in certain European markets and India, resulting in a relationship that has bolstered both companies' market presence. Notably, the RAV4 is sold as the Suzuki Across on the Old Continent and a few other products have been rebadged both ways, but it turns out some of the most storied nameplates won’t be shared.

A recent report suggests that Toyota's aspiration to introduce its own versions of the Suzuki Jimny and Swift has hit a roadblock. While the companies have collaborated seamlessly on other models, Suzuki has expressed a steadfast reluctance to share the two models, citing their integral role in the company's DNA and the risk of diluting their iconic status if branded with the Toyota insignia.

Gallery: 2023 Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

49 Photos

“It’s like asking Toyota to let us badge engineer the Land Cruiser. Models that are at the heart of our brand are not meant for sharing and both companies respect that,” a company representative told Autocar India.

Sources within Suzuki have disclosed that Toyota expressed a keen interest in “badge engineering” the Jimny, envisioning it as a more affordable 4x4 alternative to its larger and more expensive crossovers and SUVs. Despite the Jimny's recent sales showing a decline after an initial surge, Suzuki reportedly remains firm in its decision not to share the model with Toyota merely for volume enhancement.

Similarly, the Swift has been deemed off-limits for the collaboration. Despite Toyota's interest in acquiring the hatchback, Suzuki contends that models integral to its brand identity are not to be shared.