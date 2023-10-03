The third-generation Suzuki Swift is already seven years old, having been unveiled in late 2016. That's about the average life cycle of a car, so it comes as no surprise the supermini is about to switch to the next-gen model. Before that happens, a concept car is being previewed today ahead of its full debut set for the end of the month at the Japan Mobility Show to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center.

It may be officially labeled as a concept car but we're getting the impression it's extremely close to the subsequent production vehicle. It looks instantly familiar and yet there are many changes worth pointing out. For starters, the handles for the rear doors are no longer mounted up high next to the C-pillar as they've been moved to their regular spot. The profile shows a fixed glass in the rear doors that wasn't there before while the new prominent character line extends from front to rear. We're also noticing a "Hybrid" badge in the front fender along with a camera mounted at the bottom of the side mirrors.

2024 Suzuki Swift First Spy Photos

12 Photos

The front fascia looks more along the lines of a facelift rather than a next-gen car. It has a refreshingly small grille with a top-mounted radar sensor and a camera below it. This new grille no longer contains the Suzuki badge as the corporate logo now sits on the bumper. The visibly shorter hood seems rounder than before judging by its outline while the headlights have been discreetly reshaped. The 2024 Swift still has separate fog lights rather than being incorporated into the main lights as is the case with many cars today.

The Japanese automaker isn't willing to show the small hatchback’s rear end for the time being, so the adjacent spy shots will have to suffice. Judging by the cutouts in the disguise, it looks as though the 2024 Swift will have wider taillights extending onto the tailgate. It'll retain the rear light mounted low beneath the license plate, along with the horizontal red reflectors on the sides of the bumper. While the concept heading to the Japan Mobility Show will have a right-hand-drive layout, the prototype our spies caught testing in Europe had an LHD configuration.

Hopefully, Suzuki intends to bring its B-segment car to Europe where Ford has rather shockingly discontinued the Fiesta. The VW Group said it might kill off the Polo, Ibiza, and Fabia due to stricter emissions regulations, but that's unlikely to be the case anymore thanks to the watered-down Euro 7 regulations.

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show kicks off October 25 with the first press day.