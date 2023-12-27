The Suzuki Jimny, renowned for its cult following and off-road prowess, is set to undergo a metamorphosis right in time for the upcoming 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, thanks to the ingenuity of Japanese tuning firm DAMD. Recognized for its expertise in crafting distinctive body kits for small Japanese cars, the company will showcase two eye-catching creations that pay homage to iconic European models – the Renault 5 and the revered Lancia Delta Integrale.

Starting with DAMD's interpretation of the Jimny as the French city car, the small crossover has headlights reminiscent of the Renault 5 and a radiator grille matching the small hatchback. White OZ wheels give the Jimny a rally-ready look, and that little spoiler at the back is a throwback to the 5’s gentle wing. Funnily, a decal on the side says this is a non-turbo model, unlike the original Renault 5 Turbo.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny for 2024 Tokyo Auto Saloon

3 Photos

If you want a more hardcore look, DAMD also has a Jimny inspired by the Lancia Delta Integrale. The firm’s reimagining captures the essence of the Italian rally hatch with its four circular headlights and yellow fog lamps integrated into the bumper. There's also a larger spoiler at the back.

Unfortunately, the rally look of the two crossovers is not accompanied by upgrades under the hood. In Japan, the little off-roader comes with a tiny turbocharged 658-cc three-cylinder engine making 63 horsepower and 71 pound-feet of torque. On the international markets, there’s a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated mill with 101 hp and 102 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers remain unchanged, though.