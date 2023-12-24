The vehicle featured in these photos looks like a Ferrari 296 GT3 race car. It's got the winglets on the corners of the front fascia. It has the vented fenders. Side-view mirrors are properly mounted on elegantly curved arms. It sits on a set of Pirelli race tires. But this isn't a GT3. Heck, it's not even a real car. That's how good Amalgam is when it comes to large-scale replica models.

This 1:8 scale Ferrari 296 GT3 is the company's latest creation, and we reckon if you could shrink down to 1:8 size, you could drive it. Measuring 22 inches in length, it captures the proportions of the real deal because it was made using Ferrari's actual CAD data for the car. With that as a starting point, Amalgam artists and designers created various casts and molds for producing the model's parts. The overall development process took 3,000 hours, and with all the parts manufactured, assembling each model takes 300 hours.

Gallery: Amalgam 1:8 Scale Ferrari 296 GT3

8 Photos

You get a lot of detail with that kind of effort. Amalgam states that every visual aspect of the real 296 GT3 is present and accounted for on the model. That includes an extremely detailed interior fitted with belts, straps, switches, knobs, and yes, a proper Ferrari steering wheel decked out with buttons and switches.

The doors open to provide a clear view inside, but unfortunately, you won't lift the engine cover to see the twin-turbocharged V6 engine within. That remains sealed for this build.

Amalgam will build 199 of these 296 GT3 replicas, and the company can design each one to spec per the customer's request. Furthermore, Amalgam has access to things like specific Ferrari colors, so the shades you see aren't merely close but an exact match. The price for such work is a steep one, listing on Amalgam's website for $18,090 — $845 than a real, drivable Nissan Versa.