We've seen plenty of strange custom Lego builds over the years, but none that have the potential for conjuring nightmares. If you're a person who doesn't have a problem with snakes, this probably isn't a big deal. For the rest, consider yourselves warned before proceeding further.

This curious creation comes to us from the Brick Experiment Channel on YouTube. It's a Lego snake that moves with all the wiggly witchcraft that you get from a real-life reptile. Sure, some people might call this a Lego train since it rides on wheels and, admittedly, also moves like a train. But it gets smaller as you reach the end, just like the tail of a snake. That's what haunts our brain at the moment.

Whatever you decide to call it, we can all agree it's awesome. Putting something like this together might seem easy, but as the video demonstrates, the placement of the wheels and the style of hinges used play a big role in how well it drives. One doesn't simply stick wheels onto 21 feet (yes, 21 feet) of Lego bricks and drive it around the house – utilizing a center mounting point for the wheels with hinges in place of ball joints gives the Lego snake all kinds of flexibility for turns. It's not so great on hills, but hey, you can't win them all.

It absolutely wins on best use of excess Lego wheels, though. Yes, there are 200 on the dot (we counted), including the four wheels used on the tractor. The design gives it surprising maneuverability, and did we mention it's a bit creepy to see in action? The video ends with an inward spiral that, while impressive, might also come across as a snake eating its own tail.

Kidding aside, this is a sweet build from a channel known for cool Lego projects. We can't wait to see what's coming next.