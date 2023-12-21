The Rover brand – not to be confused with Land Rover – had a long and very interesting history. The marque was discontinued on 15 April, 2005, but many of its models are still regarded as some of Europe’s most distinctive automotive products. That holds especially true for the Rover 75, a stately sedan that had a vintage design and technologies borrowed from BMW.

Why Do We Love It?

At the heart of the Rover 75's appeal is its distinctive retro design, a departure from the conventional styling prevalent in Europe's D-segment of cars during its era. Richard Woolley's vision brought forth a vehicle that embraced classical aesthetics, standing out boldly amidst its more modern-looking competitors at the time.

The D-segment, a fiercely competitive arena in the late 1990s, saw the Rover 75 venture into uncharted territory with its throwback design. While it had decent engines and advanced technologies, potential buyers often assumed it was hopelessly outclassed by its rivals. This perception, perhaps fueled by external factors like BMW's publicized criticism and financial challenges, resulted in a situation where the Rover 75 faced an uphill battle for recognition.

When Was The Car Launched?

Debuting at the Birmingham Motor Show on October 20, 1998, as mentioned, the Rover 75 quickly became very recognizable due to its distinctive design. It underwent extensive testing by the motoring press before hitting the market on June 17, 1999. Production ended in 2005.

How Was It Positioned In The Lineup?

Positioned as a midsize luxury sedan on the market, the Rover 75 took the place of the brand’s flagship product. It was launched as a successor to both the Rover 600 and Rover 800. Unfortunately, the car never got a replacement. Its rivals included models from the D-segment's upper echelon, including the Alfa Romeo 156, Jaguar X-Type, Lexus IS, and SAAB 9-3.

What Engines Did It Have?

The Rover 75 offered a wide range of engines, from the efficient 1.8-liter gas mill to the powerful quad-cam KV6 in 2.0- or 2.5-liter formats. A diesel engine, engineered by Rover Group and Steyr but based on a BMW diesel engine, featured cutting-edge technology such as a direct injection common-rail system.

In 2004, Rover launched a V8-powered variant of the model. It had a version of Ford’s 4.6-liter V8. Interestingly, that car had a rear-wheel-drive configuration, whereas all other variants had power transferred to their front wheels. The FWD platform had to be modified extensively with a stiffened transmission tunnel and a bespoke rear suspension to fit the V8. Production was limited to just 166 units.

The standard model’s suspension had MacPherson struts at the front, anchored by alloy lower L-arms and widely spaced mounting points. More interestingly, the rear suspension was a modified version of BMW's Z-Axle found in the 1988 Z1 sports car.

Did It Sell Well?

The Rover 75 faced a challenging start in the market. Initial sales in 1999 struggled to match competitors like the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4, partly due to external factors such as BMW's publicized criticism of the UK Government's approach to financial assistance for Rover. Despite these challenges, sales picked up substantially in 2000, making it the fifth-most popular new car in Britain in April of that year.

The model continued to sell reasonably well until MG Rover's bankruptcy in April 2005. The Rover 75's journey included a shift in production from Cowley to Longbridge in 2000 after BMW's sale of the company to Phoenix Venture Holdings.

Beyond its standard variants, the Rover 75's legacy expanded with the introduction of the 75 Tourer and sportier interpretations like the MG ZT and MG ZT-T. The more practical family car was created during the initial development of the model but BMW never approved it for production.