The R63 AMG is possibly the strangest car to come from Mercedes-Benz. Based on its minivan-esque three-row R-Class, it got the full AMG treatment, including stiffer suspension, bigger brakes, and the company's legendary 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 making 507 horsepower. Naturally, we have questions about what it'd be like to own such a car. One new owner took to Reddit to describe their experience so far, and it's a rollercoaster of a read.

The owner, who goes by Erdnalexa on Reddit, published an "Ask Me Anything" post to Reddit's /r/cars section to answer any and all questions the community would want to know about the quirky V8-powered minivan. The answers aren't so much surprising as they are entertaining.

"How tight is the engine bay?" one commenter asks. "It’s not that bad, you just have to remove the engine anytime you need to work on it."

"If you are going to work in a funeral home there are better cars," says another commenter. "I can comfortably transport 5 cadavers on the seats plus 1 in the trunk," Erdnalexa says. "I can get 3 of them warm with the heated seats. And I can do that while driving at 150 mph. What more could you possibly need for a funeral home?"

They're not wrong.

Erdnalexa seemingly does some driving during their AMA session, giving us an idea of the R63's terrible fuel consumption and claiming to hit 165 mph — 10 mph over the car's claimed electronic speed limiter. We also get a sense of what it's like to ride passenger at high speeds:

The crazy thing is that I’m someone that gets carsick very easily (couple minutes of phone is usually enough)," says Erdnalexa. "I have been on Reddit for the past two hours whilst being driven at these speeds and I’m still not sick." A nod to the car's impeccable engineering.

If you have a few minutes to kill today, we highly recommend heading over to the original post and scrolling through all of the comments. Even if you have no intention of ever buying an R63 AMG, it's a fun, insightful read.