There only approximately 200 units of the Mercedes-Benz R63 AMG ever made. That makes the Mercedes minivan pretty rare, but this particular example is a one-off, tuned to a whopping 700 horsepower (and more), making it a six-seater minivan that should be in your garage right now.

The Mercedes R63 AMG is already a class of its own. Where would you find a minivan that produces 503 hp (375 kW) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque right off the showroom, right? It was only produced in 2007 before it was withdrawn due to lackluster sales success.

This 2007 R63 AMG is currently on sale at Bring A Trailer. The seller acquired it in 2018 and added 2,000 miles of its current 69,000-miler reading. Of the almost two years that it's in the seller's hand, its 6.2L V8 mill was fitted with a Weistec Engineering Stage 2 supercharger kit, adding around 200 hp to its overall power output. Power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

There are $63,000-worth of modifications from Weistec employed in this R63 AMG, which include head studs, SLS valve-lifter buckets, intercooler and exhaust system, custom 21-inch Monoblock-style wheels, Brembo brakes, and a suspension lowering kit, among others.

With a clean California title and clean Carfax report, this Mercedes R63 AMG is currently on auction at Bring A Trailer with six days left, as of this writing. The current bid is at $37,500.

We know it isn't a good time to spend on a car right now. But with a car that's as this tasty, you have to muster a lot of strength in order to refuse this one.